TSMC to make $31 billion in 9 months from its 3nm and 5nm process nodes alone

TSMC is expected to make over NT $1 trillion (around $31 billion USD or so) in revenue from its 3nm and 5nm process nodes, in just a span of 9 months.

DigiTimes reports that TSMC will generate around $31 billion from just two of its high-end semiconductor nodes, thanks to their unstoppable demand -- customers like Apple, AMD, NVIDIA, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek -- with TSMC seeing huge revenue increases for Q2 2024 to NT$336.7 billion, or around 40% of their total revenue in Q1 2023.

TSMC estimates it will generate NT $754 billion (around $23 billion USD or so) from its 3nm and 5nm process nodes in Q3 2024, with major customers in Apple and NVIDIA.

Apple is working on getting TSMC to get chips made for its upcoming iPhone 16 family of smartphones, while Apple is tapping TSMC's new process nodes for both its AI GPUs and consumer-focused GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

NT $1 trillion ($31 billion USD) is not chump change, with this number from DigiTimes representing the total revenue gained from just three quarters. We can see the huge rise in Q2 2024, and with Apple's new iPhone right around the corner, NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI GPUs that enough cannot be made of, and its next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs... TSMC is going to be busy, busy, busy on its 3nm and 5nm process nodes.

This means the next couple of quarters are going to be bananas for TSMC.