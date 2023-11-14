Fallout: London devs share a deep dive into the post-apocalyptic factions in the impressive mod

With the launch of Starfield and Bethesda working on The Elder Scrolls VI, it might be a while before we get Fallout 5. So, thank you modders.

With the release of Starfield a few months ago and the team at Bethesda Game Studios shifting its focus to The Elder Scrolls VI, you wouldn't be alone in thinking that waiting a decade for the next mainline Fallout is going to be painful. However, with the mod-friendly Bethesda engine used to create 2015's Fallout 4, there's some good news.

Projects like Fallout: London are incredible because they look like an official Fallout 4 expansion or New Vegas-style spin-off. Developed by Team FOLON, an indie team that has been working on the ambitious mod for a few years now, Fallout: London shifts the focus to post-apocalyptic London, England, and in a new video shared by the development team, we get a good look at the game's many factions.

With factions inspired by Camelot and Arthurian legend, the punk scene, aristocracy, and 20th-century British military, it's a very different Fallout than we're used to seeing but one that still feels true to the franchise.

Fallout: London is described as a "DLC-sized mod for Bethesda's Fallout 4," the story is a continuation of the base game, allowing players to take a trip over the pond to London. The deep dive into the various factions offers plenty of post-apocalyptic vistas of London circa 2237, including word that a Queen is living in Buckingham Palace, there are still pubs, and Camelot is home to a new breed of Knights looking to bring order and justice to the land.

Fallout: London is on track to release before the year is out - with its original launch pushed back to make room for Starfield. With so many gangs and factions to meet and potentially join, this is shaping up to be quite the mod.