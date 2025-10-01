Fallout 76 Burning Springs is a free expansion starring Walton Goggins as The Ghoul

Fallout 76: Burning Springs introduces a new playable area, post-apocalyptic Ohio. And players will take on new Bounty Hunting missions from The Ghoul.

TL;DR: Fallout 76: Burning Springs, releasing this December, is Bethesda's largest update since 2020, introducing a new post-apocalyptic Ohio region, new factions, quests, and activities. Featuring a tie-in with the Amazon Prime TV series, players can interact with The Ghoul and explore fresh content in this free expansion.

Bethesda's Fallout 76 is getting a massive new update and expansion this December with the release of Fallout 76: Burning Springs. Not only is it the most significant update to the game since 2020's well-received Wastelanders overhaul that added NPCs to the game, but it features an impressive tie-in with the popular Amazon Prime Video TV series.

Fallout 76: Burning Springs features Walton Goggins as The Ghoul, image credit: Bethesda.

Yes, players will have the opportunity to engage with one of the breakout characters from the show, The Ghoul, voiced by Walton Goggins and featuring his post-apocalyptic likeness. The big selling point for Fallout 76: Burning Springs is that it introduces a brand-new region to explore, post-apocalyptic Ohio.

This "war-torn desert landscape" will see players battle Deathclaws and Raiders, while introducing new factions, quests, and activities, including fishing. As for The Ghoul, he'll engage with players as part of the new Bounty Hunting missions that will send players on bounty hunting missions throughout the Burning Springs for rewards that include the character's iconic gun from the TV show.

In addition to The Ghoul, the new expansion will also introduce an intelligent Super Mutant called the Rust King that players will need to work with. Best of all, Fallout 76: Burning Springs is a free update for all existing players and newcomers and is packed with new events, locations to discover, C.A.M.P. items, and enemies.

Although not New Vegas, the desert-like landscape of post-apocalyptic Ohio is reminiscent of the Nevada desert setting of fan-favorite Fallout: New Vegas, which is where the second season of the Fallout television series is set to take place.