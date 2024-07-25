Fallout: London available now, impressive DLC-sized mod launches after several delays

Fallout: London, the ambitious and impressive-looking DLC-sized mod from Team FOLON, is finally available and free for all who own Fallout 4 with all of its DLC or the Game of the Year Edition on GOG or Steam. Due to the size of the mod (it weighs in at a hefty 33.8 GB) and is a brand-new game set in the Fallout universe, it's being distributed via GOG. You can check out the official store page for it here.
The size is one reason it's currently PC-only and unavailable for consoles. Another (and why the release was delayed) is that it requires you to downgrade Fallout 4 to the pre-Next-Gen version of the game. However, the development team is open to working with Bethesda and Xbox to make it available as a standalone release on Xbox consoles.
As the name suggests, Fallout: London takes place in a post-apocalyptic London, taking the series from its American-based setting to the wider world for the first time. With this, there are new weapons, factions, stories, London-centric items, art, and futuristic oddities to experience. Instead of the Pip-Boy, there's the Atta-Boy, alongside clothing, items, collectibles, architecture, foliage, and NPCs to suit the London setting.
"Fallout: London lets you explore the wonders of the city 160 years after the bombs have dropped, and 40 years before the events of Fallout 3," the game's description reads. " You can now reimagine Fallout in a London-centric universe, interacting with a brave new world of London-based locations, stories, factions, creatures, weapons, and gameplay mechanics."
For a fan-made mod, it's impressive stuff, with the developer noting that it includes up to 90 hours of gameplay. Check out the launch trailer.
Here's a breakdown of what's on offer in Fallout: London.
- 200 Quests to change London's future
- 20 Factions bickering for power
- 7 Companions to bring along on your journey
- 15 Boroughs crafted from the ground up, bringing you a new warped and broken London
- Extended Dialogue System to bring player-choices to the table, carve your own story!
- Overhauled Original Soundtrack to bring personality to each nook and cranny
- Original Voice Acting from all major characters, gangs, and factions
- Build back better with 7 unique settlements
- New craftable items with a plethora of new weapons
- Dynamic new animations