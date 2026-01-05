Todd Howard praises Fallout London team: 'That is so hard to pull off'

Bethesda's Todd Howard sings the praises of the volunteers behind the Fallout London total-conversion mod, assures players that it's very hard to do.

Bethesda's Todd Howard is aware of the Fallout London total conversion mod, and is quite impressed that the FOLON team was able to finish and release the mod to the public.

Total conversion mods are typically few and far between, but Fallout London is among the most acclaimed. The ambitious DLC-sized mod adds a 25-hour campaign set entirely in London, complete with 200 quests, new factions, and an extended dialog system. Interestingly enough, one of the volunteers working on FOLON actually turned down a job at Bethesda to keep working on the mod.

Since mods are the lifeblood for Bethesda games, it's only natural for bigwigs like Todd Howard to take notice of big projects like Fallout London, and now he shares his thoughts on the mod and the overall positive fan reception around it (side note: FOLON has been downloaded over 1 million times).

In a recent interview with IGN, Howard expresses his admiration for the FOLON development team:

"I have not played. I would say that we look at a lot of the modding that's going on, and when you have those total conversions, I just want to say how hard that is. "The fact that it even came out...First of all, most of those never come out--the fact that it came out, it seems like a lot of fans love it. "I just need to express to everybody out there how difficult and how much of a journey that it is for some of these big mod teams to do stuff like that."

Team FOLON is currently working on something new, however there are no plans to get the Fallout London total conversion mod working on Xbox or PlayStation consoles. The mod is simply too complex and requires a lot of tools that just aren't available on consoles due to security concerns.