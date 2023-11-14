Unhappy with DLSS 3 in Modern Warfare III or Starfield? New NVIDIA GPU driver improves things

Boost for frame generation performance in new driver is most welcome, plus NVIDIA has brought DLSS 3 support to some other games this week.

NVIDIA has released a new GeForce driver bringing in some important improvements for a couple of big-name games, plus a bunch of useful fixes, too.

Version 546.17 of NVIDIA's Game Ready Driver provides better results for DLSS 3 in new games that carry the frame generation tech, and that includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Starfield.

Other games getting DLSS 3 this week are Desynced and Remnant 2 - The Awakened King, as NVIDIA announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Note, however, that Starfield has DLSS 3 courtesy of a patch that is currently in beta, so the results for frame generation may be a bit wonky. (It's also worth knowing that this patch for Starfield improves frame rates for NVIDIA GPUs in a big way, finally meaning the RTX 4090 performs as it should, and bests AMD's RX 7900 XTX - which it didn't before).

The new NVIDIA driver also applies some useful bug fixes including one for another recent big release, Alan Wake 2. These are as follows:

[Alan Wake 2] Addressing gradual stability and performance degradation over extended periods of gameplay

[Counter Strike 2] Improved NVIDIA Reflex functionality and performance

[Starfield/Cyberpunk 2077] Stutter observed on some Advanced Optimus notebooks

[Control] Game stability issues over extended periods of gameplay

On top of that, there are the usual bug fixes, including a rather nasty sounding flaw where a notebook GPU can get stuck running at flat-out performance, which will doubtless drain your laptop battery pretty swiftly.

If your Windows 10 transparency effects have gone awry, there's also the cure for this problem bundled in the new patch - and a resolution of a page file memory bug when using RTX Video Super Resolution in Firefox (beta).