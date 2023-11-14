You can finally delete your Threads account but still use Instagram

Now you can try Threads out without any worries thanks to a new feature that lets you delete your account without losing your Instagram account as well.

It's fair to say that Threads is the darling of the social network world right now, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently claiming that there are around 100 million people using the platform right now. That means that you've probably been tempted to take it for a spin and even if you haven't, it's probably only a matter of time before you do. And now you can do without the fear of losing your Instagram account if you don't like it.

Because that's a very real problem that some people have had to deal with to date. Until now, there was no way to delete a Threads account without also deleting the accompanying Instagram account which is less than ideal. However, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has confirmed that a change has been made that now allows people to delete only a Threads profile while keeping the associated Instagram account intact.

That was a long-standing feature request for people who had taken Threads for a spin but later decided that it simply wasn't for them. The option to just let the account lay dormant was always there of course, but that has its own problems and should never be the only option. Now, it isn't, and that's great news for people who might have been on the fence about taking Threads for a test drive.

This change comes hot on the heels of another important one that now allows people to choose whether to have their Threads posts automatically pushed to Facebook. That was a feature that was enabled automatically and with no way to turn it off until recently.