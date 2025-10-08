Microsoft finally delivers a proper Dark Mode in the latest Windows 11 update

Windows has had an incomplete dark mode for almost a decade, but that's finally changing with Microsoft expanding dark mode to cover more of File Explorer.

TL;DR: Windows 11's latest Dev Channel update enhances the dark mode experience by applying it to File Explorer's dialog boxes, improving visual consistency. Additional features include advanced object selection and unit conversion in Copilot+, plus enhanced Windows Hello fingerprint support, signaling upcoming improvements for all users.

Yes, Windows 11 has had a 'Dark Mode' or theme since its debut, building off the dark mode found in Windows 10. If you're one of the many who prefer a dark theme over the bright white burn your eyes default mode, like me, then you've probably noticed that the Windows 11 dark mode doesn't apply to everything - namely, File Explorer's various dialog boxes.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Well, that's finally changing, with Microsoft updating the "dark mode experience in File Explorer" as part of the latest Windows 11 build on the Dev Channel. This means that the various small pop-up dialog boxes and windows for tasks such as copying, deleting, and replacing files will finally be presented using the dark mode theme and overall look.

You can see the end result above; above all, it's surprising that it took Microsoft this long to deliver a proper dark mode experience in Windows 11. There's more to Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.6772 (KB5065797) than updating the dark mode for File Explorer, so here's a quick summary of what else is included.

The Click to Do feature on Copilot+ PCs now allows you to select individual objects in a picture, enabling you to copy and paste them into another app or window.

Click to Do also lets you highlight a figure for near-instant unit conversion covering length, area, volume, weight, temperature, and speed.

Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security (ESS) is being updated to support dedicated fingerprint readers and peripherals.

It's unclear when these updates will roll out to all Windows 11 and Copilot+ PC users; however, as they've been included in one of the latest Preview Builds, it's only a matter of time.