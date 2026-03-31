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Want to change your Gmail address? Thankfully now you can - here's how

Google is now giving everyone in the US the ability to change their Google Account username, otherwise known as the first part of the Gmail address.

Want to change your Gmail address? Thankfully now you can - here's how
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Tech Reporter
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TL;DR: Google is fully rolling out the ability for people in the US to change their Google Account username, the first part of their Gmail address. It's easy to do this, and messages that arrive for the old email will still come through to your inbox, in case of any doubt.

If you've had second thoughts about your Google Account username - which is the first part of your Gmail address, of course - then it's now possible to change it in the US.

TechCrunch spotted the announcement to this effect from Google, which means you can switch that username without having to start a new account from scratch (and that's obviously a less than ideal solution).

This ability actually began to roll out last year in the US, but Google has officially announced that it's now available to everyone (with a Google Account, naturally).

So, how do you go about a name switch? Google provides more info here, or you can watch the above video for instructions, but to save you the trouble, here's the short written version: head to your Google Account settings, tap on 'Personal Info', tap on the 'Email' option, and then finally hit 'Google Account Email'.

In here you'll see the button to change your email, so select that, and pick your new name. Obviously enough, you won't be able to choose an email that's already been taken - so prepare to add a bunch of random numbers or symbols on.

If you're wondering what might happen to any messages sent to your old (current) email address, it'll still be kept on your account, and they'll still arrive in your inbox as normal, as you'd expect.

Another caveat to be aware of here is that it's only possible to create a new email once per year, so have a long, hard think about what new username you're going to adopt.

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News Sources:techcrunch.com and pixabay.com

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Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

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