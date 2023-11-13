The Game Awards 2023 sees Baldur's Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 tie for the most nominations

There are several annual awards for games, but The Game Awards, hosted by Geoff Keighley, is probably the biggest. A celebration, concert, and showcase event where announcements are made (it could be the venue where we get to see Grand Theft Auto VI for the first time), this year's The Game Awards 2023 is set to take place and broadcast live on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 4:30 pm PT.
The big award for what many view as the Oscars for games is the annual Game of the Year Award, which this year includes six games going head-to-head for the statue: Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
As far as nominations go, Alan Wake 2 from Remedy and Baldur's Gate 3 from Larian Studios lead the pack with a massive eight nominations each across 31 categories. The fact that Alan Wake 2 has only been out for a few weeks makes its appearance in multiple categories slightly surprising.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games follows these two, with seven nominations, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Hi-Fi Rush have five. This year's show also puts a nice little cap on Cyberpunk 2077, with the game's expansion Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty up for four awards, including Best Narrative, Best Ongoing Game, and Best Community Support.
2023 has been a massive one for games, and as expected, there are a few surprises here - including some notable omissions. Bethesda's Starfield is only up for one award, Best RPG, while the critically acclaimed and commercial hit Hogwarts Legacy missed out entirely. Another big hit for 2023, Diablo IV, looks to have been skipped over in some of the bigger categories but still snagged two nominations for Best Multiplayer and Innovation in Accessibility.
Here are all of The Game Awards 2023 Nominations.
Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Best Game Direction
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2(Insomniac Games)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Best Adaptation
- Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation)
- Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productionss)
- The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo)
- Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions)
Best Narrative
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
Best Art Direction
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainmentg)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworkss)
- Lies of P (Round8 Studio)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Best Score and Music
- Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment)
- Baldur's Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)
- Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)
- Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo)
Best Audio Design
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
- Dead Space (Motive Studio)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
Best Performance
- Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)
- Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
- Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
- Melanie Liburd (Alan Wake 2)
- Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3)
- Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel's Spider-Man 2)
Innovation in Accessibility
- Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Games for Impact
- A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio)
- Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc)
- Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)
- Tchia (Awaceb)
- Terra Nil (Free Lives)
- Venba (Visai Games)
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
Best Community Support
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
Best Independent Game
- Cocoon (Geometric Interactive)
- Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games)
- Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
- Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)
Best Debut Indie Game
- Cocoon (Geometric Interactive)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games)
- Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)
- Venba (Visai Games)
- Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)
Best Mobile Game
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot)
- Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter Now (Niantic)
- Terra Nil (Free Lives)
Best VR/AR Game
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)
- Humanity (tha LTD)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games)
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)
- Synapse (nDreams)
Best Action Game
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware)
- Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios)
- Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)
- Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games)
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Best RPG
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Lies of P (Round8 Studio)
- Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios)
Best Fighting Game
- God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity)
- Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Best Family Game
- Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios)
- Party Animals (Recreate Games)
- Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD)
- Sonic Superstars (Arzest)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward)
- Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order)
- Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment)
- Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems)
- Pikmin 4 (Nintendo)
Best Sports/Racing
- EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver)
- F1 23 (Codemasters)
- Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)
- The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower)
Best Multiplayer Presented by Discord
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Party Animals (Recreate Games)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio)
- Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment)
- Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
Content Creator of the Year
- IronMouse
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- Dota 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best Esports Athlete
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
- Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (CS:GO)
- Max "Demon1" Mazanov (Valorant)
- Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
- Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
- Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen (Apex Legends)
Best Esports Team
- Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
- Fnatic (Valorant)
- Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
- JD Gaming (League of Legends)
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
Best Esports Coach
- Christine "potter" Chi (Evil Geniuses, Valorant)
- Danny "zonic" Sorensen (Team Falcons, Counter-Strike)
- Jordan "Gunba" Graham (Florida Mayhem, Overwatch)
- Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike)
- Yoon "Homme" Sung-young (JD Gaming, League of Legends)
Best Esports Event
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023