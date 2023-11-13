The Game Awards 2023 sees Baldur's Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 tie for the most nominations

The Game Awards 2023 nominations have been announced and the annual Game of the Year award will see some big titles go head-to-head.

There are several annual awards for games, but The Game Awards, hosted by Geoff Keighley, is probably the biggest. A celebration, concert, and showcase event where announcements are made (it could be the venue where we get to see Grand Theft Auto VI for the first time), this year's The Game Awards 2023 is set to take place and broadcast live on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 4:30 pm PT.

The big award for what many view as the Oscars for games is the annual Game of the Year Award, which this year includes six games going head-to-head for the statue: Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

As far as nominations go, Alan Wake 2 from Remedy and Baldur's Gate 3 from Larian Studios lead the pack with a massive eight nominations each across 31 categories. The fact that Alan Wake 2 has only been out for a few weeks makes its appearance in multiple categories slightly surprising.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games follows these two, with seven nominations, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Hi-Fi Rush have five. This year's show also puts a nice little cap on Cyberpunk 2077, with the game's expansion Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty up for four awards, including Best Narrative, Best Ongoing Game, and Best Community Support.

2023 has been a massive one for games, and as expected, there are a few surprises here - including some notable omissions. Bethesda's Starfield is only up for one award, Best RPG, while the critically acclaimed and commercial hit Hogwarts Legacy missed out entirely. Another big hit for 2023, Diablo IV, looks to have been skipped over in some of the bigger categories but still snagged two nominations for Best Multiplayer and Innovation in Accessibility.

Here are all of The Game Awards 2023 Nominations.