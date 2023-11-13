COLORFUL has two new motherboards, iGame Z790D5 FLOW and ULTRA, for 14th Gen Intel Core CPUs

COLORFUL is launching two new motherboards, iGame Z790D5 FLOW and ULTRA, for Intel's new 14th Gen Core CPUs with similar specs but very different looks.

With the launch of the 14th Gen Intel Core CPU series that includes the new flagship Intel Core i9-14900K, we've seen a notable increase in PC performance - down to memory and storage. Colorful Technology Company Limited, creator of high-performance graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one solutions, and storage, has just announced two stylish, feature-packed motherboards for the 14th Gen Intel Core CPU range.

4

COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 FLOW with "wave-shaped cooling armor", image credit: COLORFUL.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 FLOW in white sports "wave-shaped cooling armor" and overall aesthetics inspired by the movement of water and the flow of waves. This design can be seen on everything from heatsinks to the patterns on the PCB. The COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 ULTRA, also in white, features holographic flourishes to match COLORFUL's ULTRA series of graphics cards. Plus, RGB lighting on its chipset heatsink.

Outside of clear differences in the overall aesthetics, both motherboards feature near identical specs and come equipped with an 18+1+1 power phase (90A Dr.MOS) design, Aerospace-Grade Tantalum Capacitors, and DDR5 memory support that can reach 8200MT/s (OC) speeds thanks to using 30μm gold-plated contacts.

Storage-wise, these are stacked with the COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 FLOW and COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 ULTRA featuring four PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots and six SATA ports. Plus, there are more USB connections (and power delivery of up to 30W) than you'd know what to do with. Choosing between them depends on which look you prefer, with the COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 FLOW and COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 ULTRA motherboards set to launch in Q4 2023.

COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 FLOW

4

Supports 14th, 13th, and 12th Generation Intel Core Processors

18+1+1 Power Phase Design (Dr MOS 90A)

30μm Gold-plated Contacts on DIMM slots and PCIe slots

Alloy-reinforced DDR5 slots

Supports DDR5 memory, up to 192GB capacity and up to 8200MT/s (OC)

Aerospace-Grade Tantalum Capacitors

Four high-speed PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots

Six SATA ports

USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C 20Gbps (supports PD3.0 @30W)

2.5 GbE + Wi-Fi 6E

Supports RGB Lighting synchronization via iGame Center App

Debug LCD for easy troubleshooting

COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 ULTRA

4