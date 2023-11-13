COLORFUL has two new motherboards, iGame Z790D5 FLOW and ULTRA, for 14th Gen Intel Core CPUs

COLORFUL is launching two new motherboards, iGame Z790D5 FLOW and ULTRA, for Intel's new 14th Gen Core CPUs with similar specs but very different looks.

With the launch of the 14th Gen Intel Core CPU series that includes the new flagship Intel Core i9-14900K, we've seen a notable increase in PC performance - down to memory and storage. Colorful Technology Company Limited, creator of high-performance graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one solutions, and storage, has just announced two stylish, feature-packed motherboards for the 14th Gen Intel Core CPU range.

COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 FLOW with "wave-shaped cooling armor", image credit: COLORFUL.
The COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 FLOW in white sports "wave-shaped cooling armor" and overall aesthetics inspired by the movement of water and the flow of waves. This design can be seen on everything from heatsinks to the patterns on the PCB. The COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 ULTRA, also in white, features holographic flourishes to match COLORFUL's ULTRA series of graphics cards. Plus, RGB lighting on its chipset heatsink.

Outside of clear differences in the overall aesthetics, both motherboards feature near identical specs and come equipped with an 18+1+1 power phase (90A Dr.MOS) design, Aerospace-Grade Tantalum Capacitors, and DDR5 memory support that can reach 8200MT/s (OC) speeds thanks to using 30μm gold-plated contacts.

Storage-wise, these are stacked with the COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 FLOW and COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 ULTRA featuring four PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots and six SATA ports. Plus, there are more USB connections (and power delivery of up to 30W) than you'd know what to do with. Choosing between them depends on which look you prefer, with the COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 FLOW and COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 ULTRA motherboards set to launch in Q4 2023.

COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 FLOW

  • Supports 14th, 13th, and 12th Generation Intel Core Processors
  • 18+1+1 Power Phase Design (Dr MOS 90A)
  • 30μm Gold-plated Contacts on DIMM slots and PCIe slots
  • Alloy-reinforced DDR5 slots
  • Supports DDR5 memory, up to 192GB capacity and up to 8200MT/s (OC)
  • Aerospace-Grade Tantalum Capacitors
  • Four high-speed PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots
  • Six SATA ports
  • USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C 20Gbps (supports PD3.0 @30W)
  • 2.5 GbE + Wi-Fi 6E
  • Supports RGB Lighting synchronization via iGame Center App
  • Debug LCD for easy troubleshooting

COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 ULTRA

  • Supports 14th, 13th, and 12th Generation Intel Core Processors
  • 18+1+1 Power Phase Design (Dr MOS 90A)
  • 30μm Gold-plated Contacts on DIMM slots and PCIe slots
  • Alloy-reinforced DDR5 slots
  • Supports DDR5 memory, up to 192GB capacity and up to 8200MT/s (OC)
  • Aerospace-Grade Tantalum Capacitors
  • Four high-speed PCIe 4.0 m.2 slots
  • Six SATA ports
  • USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C 20Gbps (supports PD3.0 @30W)
  • 2.5 GbE + Wi-Fi 6E
  • Supports RGB Lighting synchronization via iGame Center App
  • Debug LCD for easy troubleshooting

NEWS SOURCES:en.colorful.cn, en.colorful.cn

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

