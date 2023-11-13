GTA franchise earnings break $8.7 billion after third Game Pass appearance

GTA V's inclusion on Xbox Game Pass appears to have helped boost franchise earnings through GTA Online in-game spending, total GTA revenues now hit $8.7bn.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 34 seconds read time

Total Grand Theft Auto franchise revenues have broken $8.7 billion since GTA V's release a decade ago, Take-Two Interactive's financial reports have confirmed.

GTA franchise earnings break $8.7 billion after third Game Pass appearance 12
Open Gallery 4

GTA V is something of a marvel. There are few games that get even close to shipping nearly 200 million copies in their lifetime, let alone within 10 years. Minecraft's incredible 300 million figure comes to mind, as do sales of whole franchises like Call of Duty, which had sold over 425 million copies since MW2's release in 2022. But here we are, and Grand Theft Auto V has now sold-in (shipped) 190 million copies across three console generations.

In addition to strong hundred-million-dollar revenues generated every quarter from GTA Online, those game shipments add up fast. According to Take-Two's financials, the Grand Theft Auto franchise has made over $8.74 billion in net revenues since GTA V's launch in September 2013. Records indicate that Grand Theft Auto made up about 15% of Take-Two's total Q2'24 net revenues, or about $236 million. This is a significant year-over-year increase of 55%, likely driven by GTA V's inclusion as a temporary free playable game as part of Xbox Game Pass.

GTA franchise earnings break $8.7 billion after third Game Pass appearance 224
Open Gallery 4

This is a long-term trend that we've seen throughout GTA V's decade-long availability. Typically, GTA revenues will increase any time that GTA V is included on a multi-game subscription service. GTA revenues went from $170 million to $179 million when GTA V was first offered on PlayStation Now streaming, and then from $179 to $210 million following its first inclusion on Game Pass.

GTA V's Epic Store freebie helped surge revenues to their third-highest point, boosting revenues to $263 million, and then raising even more to $274 million when GTA V was included on Game Pass for the second time.

The highest point since GTA V's $1 billion record-breaking revenues generated on the quarter of release was the GTA trilogy remaster's launch in Q3'22, with $310 million generated through the sale of the trilogy remaster, GTA V copies, and GTA Online.

Fast-forwarding to the present and we see yet another milestone, with GTA raking in $236 million after being offered on Game Pass for the third time.

GTA V's performance has continually exceeded Take-Two's expectations, and the company expects GTA+ subscriptions to grow this quarter, potentially prompted by GTA 6's reveal trailer, which is coming in December, and more value-added content for the service.

GTA franchise earnings break $8.7 billion after third Game Pass appearance 1
Open Gallery 4
Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Exclusive Amazon Edition (PS5)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/13/2023 at 12:22 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:take2games.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags