Overwatch 2's new hero Mauga is a chaingun-wielding new tank

Overwatch 2's new chaingun-toting tank 'Mauga' has been teased, as well as 2 upcoming new heroes that will be coming in the upcoming.

Blizzard recently held its Blizzcon 2023 event, where we got some more details about what to expect in Overwatch 2's new Season 8, as well as new heroes, new maps, modes, and more for the game.

The developer teased its new tank, "Mauga," as well as a new damage hero and new support hero that is on the way, as well as a new game mode, "Clash," and a new map called "Hanaoka." As for the new tank hero, Mauga's primary and secondary weapons both deal out virtually the same power, with a 300-round ammo supply each, but they both have different mechanics that will work best when used together.

The first is the Incendiary Chaingun, which will light your enemies on fire when enough shots hit them -- you need to hit your enemies 10 times from the looks of things -- while the second is the Volatile Chaingun, which deals critical damage to burning enemies. So, you'd use the primary weapon to set them on fire and the second to deal out critical damage... that works. Standing within melee distance of Maura as he's about to unleash would be a fatal move.

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

Mauga has 500 health, which means he can take a beating like Reinherdt, while you'll blast through all of your 300-round capacity of your weapons in just 7 seconds if they're fired at the same time. You'll have around 17 seconds individually, but with a 2-second reload, that shouldn't be too hard to continue the rampage... so again, warning: be careful if you see a Mauga.

Maura's two abilities include "Overrun" and "Cardiac Overdrive," with Overrun seeing Maura charging forward and stomping, which will see enemies fly up and into the air. At the same time, you are unstoppable in your charge forward. Cardiac Overdrive sees nearby allies taking reduced damage and healing by dealing damage.

9

Interesting tweaks there, while the passive abilities include "Berserker," which gains temporary health when dealing critical damage, while your Tank role means you've got reduced knockback, less ultimate generated by healing and damage received, while Maura has increased base health in Role Queue game modes.

9

Maura's Ultimate ability is the "Cage Fight," which sees you deploying a barrier that traps you -- and your enemies inside -- while you've got unlimited ammo when you're inside of the cage. Maura was temporarily in Overwatch 2 but will return at the beginning of Season 8. You'll need to reach level 45 on the standard Battle Pass, while Maura is provided instantly with the Premium Battle Pass.

Overwatch 2's upcoming Season 8 will kick off on December 5, 2023.

As for the other heroes, we've got two new heroes coming on the way... let's check them out:

9

Blizzard teased "Venture" as the new DPS hero, with an interesting drill weapon that launches discs and lets you burrow underground, which will also make them invulnerable. We can expect Venture to appear in Season 10 sometime in 2025.

9

Lastly, we have the new codenamed "Space Ranger" as the new support hero that will come in Season 12, as a mobile support who has come from Mars. Blizzard has said that Space Ranger is expected to have some vertical mobility of some sort, which would come from the thrusters on her suits and boots. That's about all we know so far.