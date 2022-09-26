Overwatch 2 teased at 1440p 500FPS+ powered by GeForce RTX 4090

NVIDIA has used its next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card to utterly super-power Blizzard's upcoming Overwatch 2, to a blistering 1440p 360FPS+.

The next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is so damn fast in Overwatch 2 that NVIDIA pushed Blizzard to increase the frame cap in Overwatch 2 from 400FPS to an even more insane 600FPS. NVIDIA posted the first ever Overwatch 2 gameplay on the GeForce RTX 4090 with over 360FPS+ and sub 10ms latency, with NVIDIA Reflex enabled and High graphics settings.

The company posted a new 1-minute video that shows Overwatch 2 running on the new GeForce RTX 4090 at 1440p 360FPS+ with parts of the game hitting 450FPS and even pushing through the 500FPS+ ceiling. It's pretty damn insane, and as an Overwatch player (it's my main game), I can't wait to play 1440p 360FPS+ myself. 4K 120FPS+ is already fun, but 360FPS would be interesting to see on the RTX 4090.

NVIDIA explained: "Watch the first ever Overwatch 2 gameplay on GeForce RTX 4090 at over 360 FPS and sub 10ms latency, running at 1440p resolution with NVIDIA Reflex and high settings. Thanks to the incredible power of the GeForce RTX 40 Series, Overwatch 2 has increased its framerate cap from 400 FPS to 600 FPS. With the power of GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs and NVIDIA Reflex, 360+ fps 1440p competitive gaming is now a reality".

The company also announced a bunch of new NVIDIA Reflex games, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II around the corner, the big new update for Cyberpunk 2077 that will add new ray tracing features and NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology. Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed, Loopmancer, Overwatch 2 (duh), Scathe, SUPER PEOPLE, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide are all getting NVIDIA Reflex (while Warhammer 40,000: Darktide gets DLSS 3 and ray tracing when it lanches on November 30).