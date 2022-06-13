All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Overwatch 2 releases on October 4, Junker Queen joins the team

Blizzard announces release date for Overwatch 2 -- October 4 -- intros 'Junker Queen' and announces Reveal Event for June 16.

Published Mon, Jun 13 2022 7:03 PM CDT
Blizzard has announced that Overwatch 2 will be launching in early access form on October 4, for the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch.

Overwatch 2 will be purely free-to-play with both cross-platform play, and cross-platform progression... with Blizzard to add new heroes, reworks to heroes, maps, modes, and premium cosmetics over time. Blizzard will be launching Overwatch 2 with a new tank character -- Junker Queen -- another Australian character (as an Aussie, woohoo) that joins Junkrat.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The cinematic trailer made me feel like a kid again, super exciting stuff, even though I was disappointed in the Overwatch 2 PvP beta... and have been playing OW1 ever since. We should expect more details during the June 16 Reveal Event, which isn't too far away at all... barely 48 hours now.

Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment said: "We can't wait to roll out the beginning of the Overwatch 2 experience on October 4 and introduce an exciting new competitive vision, featuring amazing new content and a reimagining of the iconic heroes, maps, and gameplay that made the original game so compelling".

He added: "This is the beginning of an always-on and always-evolving era for the franchise, and a recommitment to serving players with frequent and substantial updates planned well into the future to keep Overwatch 2 fresh and fun for many years to come".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

