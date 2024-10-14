Overwatch 2 Season 13: Competitive Play matchmaking being tweaked, lots of other changes

Overwatch 2 Season 13 is nearly here, bringing map reworks, systems updates, the enchanting Mythic Spellbinder Widowmaker skin, and all of the tricks, tre

Blizzard has revealed the changes that are being made to Competitive Play and matchmaking with the launch of Overwatch 2 Season 13, with multiple multiplayer tweaks, the annual Halloween Terror event, and more. Overwatch 2 Season 13: Spellbinder launches on October 15, featuring a new Battle Pass, new game modes and events, and a collaboration with the popular anime series My Hero Academia.

Popular Popular Now: Elon Musk's Tesla humanoid Optimus robots weren't fully autonomous, humans piloted them

Once Overwatch 2 Season 13 is live, players will be able to jump right into the new Halloween Terror event, which will run through to November 4, with a bunch of improvements, tweaks, and adjustments made to Overwatch 2's various game modes which you can deep dive into here.

Overwatch 2 Competitive Play gets a huge change to matchmaking with Season 13, which should help players who are grouped with friends according to Blizzard. Matchmaking for the wide pool has been tuned to focus on reduced queue times (they can be so annoying at times) with the Overwatch 2 development team upgrading the Role Delta tech to prioritize matching Tank players against each other that are equally as skilled. This change pushes for an even playing field for Competitive Play starting with Season 13 for players opting in to play Tank.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Overwatch 2 Season 13 changes: