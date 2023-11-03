Playing Baldur's Gate 3 on your Steam Deck? New patch improves graphics in a big way

FSR 1.0 was a shoddy mess, but with FSR 2.2 support now in the RPG, Steam Deck owners and anyone with an AMD GPU are much better catered for.

Published
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

Baldur's Gate 3 just received another big patch (Bethesda, are you paying attention?) and this fourth effort brings in a whole load of nifty changes, most notably the addition of FSR 2.2.

With FSR 2.2 now on-board for AMD graphics cards - and that means the Steam Deck, of course - the RPG will get nicely boosted frame rates courtesy of the upscaling tech, but with much better graphics.

Using FSR 1.0, which was previously in place, Baldur's Gate 3 looked pretty awful, with all manner of odd graphical artifacts and glitches as PC Gamer, which spotted the release of this patch, points out.

However, with FSR 2.2, the devs note that you should see an increase in image quality, and PC Gamer has tried it, and agrees that the patch makes a big difference. Great news, then, not just for Steam Deck owners, but those with a gaming PC that has an AMD graphics card.

That said, desktop PC owners with an NVIDIA GPU are still better off sticking with DLSS (you probably won't be surprised to learn).

Elsewhere Patch #4 applies a massive amount of tweaking and fixing, with over 1,000 changes introduced to Baldur's Gate 3.

That includes some work on the accessibility front with a setting for the color-blind (and indeed various options for different types of color-blindness).

Among the gameplay tweaks, crash fixes, balancing, and script adjustments, there are a couple of other highlighted changes aside from the major two we've already mentioned (FSR 2.2 and the accessibility improvements).

The other big enhancements are as follows:

  • You can now dismiss dead avatars to Withers' Wardrobe. Withers will now also explain how the wardrobe works
  • You can now customise hirelings' appearance when recruiting them
Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$54.99
$54.99$54.99$67.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/3/2023 at 11:31 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, baldursgate3.game, pcgamer.com, store.steampowered.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

What's in Darren's PC?

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags