Starfield players get fed up waiting and fix the game themselves with hefty unofficial patch

There's been frustration at Bethesda only releasing a drip of more minor patches for the game, so this unofficial mod has been welcomed by the player base.

The Starfield community has collectively produced a sizeable patch for the game which fixes a lot of problems that Bethesda has yet to get around to resolving.

Starfield has had something of a mixed reception, and frustrations around bugs don't help (Image Credit: Bethesda)

Specifically, this is a mod, and one packed with numerous fixes for the PC version of Starfield. Naturally, it's unofficial - of course - and you download and use it at your own risk. There are no guarantees it might not break other stuff in the game (and this is an early working version, too, v0.01 to be precise).

The patch authors note:

"The Starfield Community Patch (SFCP) project is a collective effort by mod authors and the wider player community of Starfield to fix bugs, errors and other inconsistencies present in the game. This includes tweaks, typos and other changes that may have been missed (or not yet released) by the developers. The overall goal is to improve the vanilla experience for all players. All fixes should be considered unofficial unless the change is carried forward by Bethesda."

The full details of the mod, and instructions for installation - which are fiddlier than normal, given that Starfield doesn't officially support mods yet - can be found over at Nexus mods.

A good many gamers have gotten impatient at the lack of movement in terms of fixing some of the bigger bugs in Starfield, so this patch has been welcomed widely.

Bethesda has been deploying patches for the game, but it's been more a trickle of minor fixes, than anything major that tackles some of the bigger frustrations with Starfield.

PC gamers are pretty cynical about how long it'll take Bethesda to make some of those major changes (and indeed for official mod support to be brought in, too). So in the meantime, we have unofficial patching that'll doubtless continue going forward...