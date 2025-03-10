Want FSR 4 in more games? OptiScaler tool can do that, and supercharges Cyberpunk 2077 a treat

OptiScaler can switch upscaling tech in games, and now supports FSR 4, allowing 60 FPS at 1440p with Full Path Tracing in Cyberpunk 2077 on an RX 9070 XT.

TL;DR: The OptiScaler utility allows gamers to swap upscaling technologies in PC games, and it now supports AMD's FSR 4. This means that for games with existing support for DLSS, XeSS or an earlier version of FSR, you can swap in FSR 4, though the capability remains experimental for now. It certainly works well with Cyberpunk 2077, though - but remember, you still need an RDNA 4 GPU to use FSR 4, with or without OptiScaler.

If you were hoping for a way to fudge wider support for AMD's impressive new FSR 4 technology, there's now a tool capable of doing just that.

OptiScaler is a nifty utility that's been around for a while now, and as VideoCardz noticed, it just added support to force FSR 4 to be enabled - not in every PC game out there, though.

What OptiScaler does is allow games that already have an upscaling solution to have that switched for another option, so for example, a title that only has DLSS support can be modded to work with XeSS or FSR.

The other caveat to remember here is that OptiScaler doesn't change anything about needing an RDNA 4 GPU. Even when fudged via a workaround like this, FSR 4 still requires the hardware on-board the new RX 9070 GPUs, naturally.

Also, this is still early days for FSR 4 in OptiScaler, and right now the feature is still labeled as experimental.

OptiScaler can be used with games that support DLSS (v2 or better), FSR (again v2 or better), or XeSS, to swap in another upscaling tech, and you can also avail yourself of frame generation to boot.

As you can see from the YouTube video above, using OptiScaler to enable FSR 4 in Cyberpunk 2077 shows that AMD's new upscaling solution is absolutely streets ahead of FSR 3.1. It provides a much more polished image quality while eliminating some of the nasty visual glitches seen with the older incarnation of FSR.

A well-known leaker on X, High Yield, also posted a guide on how to get FSR 4 running in Cyberpunk 2077 via OptiScaler, which is very handy. That post (again, see above) comes complete with an observation that a PC running an RX 9070 XT graphics card can average over 60 FPS at 1440p resolution with Full Path Tracing in Cyberpunk 2077 thanks to FSR 4.

