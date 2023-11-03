AMD FSR upscaling tech could be on Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S24

AMD could see its AI upscaling technology powering Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S24 smartphones, with new rumors teasing that AMD is working directly with Samsung and Qualcomm on getting FSR onto smartphones.

The new rumor is coming from Tech_Reve on Twitter, who says it's an exclusive: "AMD, Samsung, and Qualcomm have decided to jointly develop 'FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR)' in order to compete with NVIDIA's DLSS, and it is anticipated that FSR technology will be implemented in Samsung's Galaxy alongside ray tracing in the future."

Apple has its in-house MetalFX upscaling technology on its iOS devices, NVIDIA DLSS is all over the PC and laptop scene as well as the future-gen Nintendo Super Switch (I seriously think it'll be called that; Nintendo would be missing out), and then AMD FSR technology entering the smartphone business makes sense. But remember, Qualcomm has its own upscaling technology with Snapdragon GSR. What's happening with that?

AMD and Samsung are already working together, with Samsung using AMD's RDNA GPU IP for its mobile Exynos chips, so the evolution of that turning into FSR working on smartphones is smart. Qualcomm will be using AMD's FSR technology for its new Snapdragon 8 Gen3 SoC for high-end smartphones and laptops. It's a win-win for everyone.

This could lead to Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S24 smartphones featuring AMD FSR technology, with the new FSR feature seeing ray tracing support "in the future." Samsung and Qualcomm will be able to better compete against Apple and its next-gen iPhone 2024 smartphone with FSR and ray tracing support, for mobile gamers at least.