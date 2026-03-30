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'FSR Latency Reduction 2' will soon be the new name for AMD's Anti-Lag 2 technology

The rename comes as part of red team's broader plan to unite its various FidelityFX technologies under a single FSR brand, much like DLSS.

'FSR Latency Reduction 2' will soon be the new name for AMD's Anti-Lag 2 technology
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TL;DR: AMD has rebranded Anti-Lag 2 as FSR Latency Reduction 2.0, unifying its FidelityFX technologies under the FSR brand. This aligns with industry trends and simplifies AMD's gaming tech stack, which includes FSR Upscaling, Frame Generation, Ray Regeneration, and Radiance Caching for RDNA 4 hardware.

AMD's Anti-Lag 2 technology is getting a rename, and it will now carry the FSR prefix, becoming FSR Latency Reduction 2.0. The move appears to be part of the red team's broader push to bring its various FidelityFX technologies under one unified FSR brand. Since FSR no longer refers exclusively to upscaling, AMD wants a single umbrella term that covers the several technologies working together under its gaming stack.

The rename wasn't officially announced. Weeks before AMD's Redstone release last year, the company quietly updated its technology nomenclature, a change that only came to light after VideoCardz spotted it on AMD's website. FidelityFX Super Resolution became FSR Upscaling, Frame Generation became FSR Frame Generation, and two newer technologies, Ray Regeneration and Radiance Caching, also picked up the FSR prefix. Now, Anti-Lag 2 is the latest technology to receive this quiet change.

'FSR Latency Reduction 2' will soon be the new name for AMD's Anti-Lag 2 technology 2
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Anyone familiar with other GPU vendors will recognize what AMD is doing here. NVIDIA has long used the DLSS prefix to cover DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS Frame Generation, and DLSS Ray Reconstruction under one roof. Intel has taken a similar approach with XeSS 2.

All of this sits under AMD's new Redstone, which the red team describes as a suite of machine-learning-based gaming features built for upcoming RDNA 4 hardware. The full stack includes FSR Upscaling for reconstructing higher-resolution images from lower-resolution inputs, FSR Frame Generation for inserting AI-generated frames between rendered frames, FSR Ray Regeneration for rebuilding ray-traced detail from sparse samples, and FSR Radiance Caching for more efficient global illumination.

'FSR Latency Reduction 2' will soon be the new name for AMD's Anti-Lag 2 technology 441
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For AMD, bringing everything under one name makes it easier to showcase its technology as a complete package. But gamers will now have to pay closer attention to what "supports FSR" actually means. Still, it's a smart move from AMD that all GPU vendors now have similar naming schemes. At the moment, FSR Latency Reduction 2.0 has not appeared on AMD's website, suggesting the change will land with the next FSR SDK update.

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News Source:videocardz.com

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Hassam is a veteran tech journalist and editor with over eight years of experience embedded in the consumer electronics industry. His obsession with hardware began with childhood experiments involving semiconductors, a curiosity that evolved into a career dedicated to deconstructing the complex silicon that powers our world. From benchmarking PC internals to stress-testing flagship CPUs and GPUs, Hassam specializes in translating high-level engineering into deep, unbiased insights for the enthusiast community.

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