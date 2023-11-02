SteelSeries launches new Alias microphones for creators and streamers powered by Sonar

SteelSeries is launching its very first microphones for gamers and streamers with the Alias Series, which includes a plug-and-play USB-C and Pro XLR model.

SteelSeries is known for creating high-quality PC gaming peripherals covering keyboards, mice, and headsets. Looking at the latter, the SteelSeries Arctis series has consistently delivered excellent and award-winning audio solutions over the years - like the recent SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X.

With the company's gear mostly associated with the competitive and esports scene, its latest lineup addition - the new SteelSeries Alias Series Mics - is aimed at the streamer and content creator market. For those looking for an easy plug-and-play, broadcast-quality experience, there's the USB-C Alias, and for those looking for a more professional XLR setup, there's the Alias Pro, which comes with a Stream Mixer.

SteelSeries makes a special note to say that the Alias Series Mics have been built from the ground up for gamers and, with that, take full advantage of the company's powerful Sonar audio platform.

This combination of great hardware backed up by great software is one of the reasons why SteelSeries headsets have become so popular, so it's great to see that same sensibility here. With the Alias (USB-C) and Alias Pro (XLR) available, let's look at the specs and breakdown of these two new SteelSeries mics.

Alias Microphone - USD 179.99 | EUR 199.99 | AUD 399

XLR Microphone Type: Condenser

Capsule: 1"/25mm ClearCast

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Resolution/ Sample Rate: 24 bit/48 KHz

Frequency Response: 50 Hz - 20 KHz

Max SPL: 120 dB

Power Requirement: +48V DC Phantom Power Stream Mixer LED Input Indicator: RGB Level Indicator Ring

Mic Monitoring: 3.5 mm Headphone Port

RGB Lighting: Ambient Base Light (Prism)

Line Out: 3.5 mm Port

Quick Controls: Microphone Gain Dial, Microphone Mute Button, Programmable Mute Button and Volume Dial (default Headphone)

Connection: USB-C x2 (Plug & Play) Other Detachable Desk Stand: Anti-Vibration Shock Mount

Boom Arm Adapter: 3/8" and 5/8" thread (Boom Arm not included)

Microphone Dimensions: W110 x D130 x H230mm (Stand mounted)

Microphone Weight: 720g (with stand) / 169.5g (without stand)

Stream Mixer Dimensions: W110 x D93 x H60mm Box Contents: XLR Microphone, Stream Mixer, 2x USB-C to USB-A cable, XLR Cable, Power Adapter, Desktop Stand, Boom Arm Adapter, Product Information Guide

Alias Pro Microphone - USD 329.99 | EUR 349.99 | AUD 699

Microphone Type: Condenser

Capsule: 1"/25mm ClearCast

Connection: USB-C (Plug & Play)

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Resolution/ Sample Rate: 24 bit/48 KHz

Frequency Response: 50 Hz - 20 KHz

Max SPL: 120 dB

RGB Lighting: Prism Monitoring LED Input Indicator: 5 Stage LED and Mute Icon

Mic Monitoring: 3.5 mm Headphone Port

Quick Controls: Microphone Gain Dial, Mute Button, Headphone Gain Dial Mounting Detachable Desk Stand: Anti-Vibration Shock Mount

Boom Arm Adapter: 3/8" and 5/8" thread (Boom Arm not included)

Dimensions: W 110 x D 130 x H 230mm (Stand mounted)

Weight: 750g (with stand) / 205g (without stand) Box Contents: USB Mic, Desktop Stand, USB-C to USB-A cable, Boom Arm Adapter, Product Information Guide

Stay tuned to TweakTown as we'll be going hands-on with the new SteelSeries Alias microphones very soon.