SteelSeries announces the colorful new Arctis Nova 3 Wireless headset

SteelSeries has announced the new Arctis Nova 3 Wireless gaming headset for PC and console gamers, fully supported by the powerful Arctis App for mobile.

SteelSeries has announced its latest wireless gaming headset for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC gamers - the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless. Available in a range of funky colors and with an MSRP of $109.99 USD, the Arctis Nova 3 is being positioned as a premium audio solution for all gamers, thanks to its custom hardware, Spatial Audio support, and the company's revamped Arctis App for mobile devices.

As highlighted in our in-depth gaming headset reviews, software support is a key component of a gaming headset as it allows customization and tuning of the sound to suit various gaming or entertainment experiences. The Arctis App builds on SteelSeries' fantastic PC audio platform, Sonar, which features custom audio presets for hundreds of games tailored by audio engineers using the platform's powerful parametric equalizer.

Access to these presets and other features adds a layer of accessibility to the new SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless gaming headset. Other key features of the new headset include gaining 9 hours of playtime with a quick 15-minute charge, support for Low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.3, and the company's new "ClearCast 2.X Microphone."

According to SteelSeries, the new microphone in the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless features double the bandwidth of previous headsets from the company in this price range and supports 32 KHz/16-bit audio. A great microphone that borders on broadcast quality is often hard to find on a wireless gaming headset, so this will be one aspect of the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless that we'll be going in-depth with once we receive our review sample.

Throw in custom Neodymium Magnetic speaker drivers tuned for gaming and things like Tempest 3D Audio for Sony's PlayStation 5, and SteelSeries' renown comfort bolstered by a lightweight 260-gram build, the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless is shaping up to be a winner.

Here's a look at the specs.

