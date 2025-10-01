SteelSeries' new $600 Arctis Nova Elite headset features 24-bit, 96 kHz wireless audio

The new SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite headset, priced at $599.99, is one of the most premium and feature-packed gaming headsets we've seen.

With its $599.99 USD price tag, the new Arctis Nova Elite headset from SteelSeries is making the case for being the first true audiophile-grade wireless gaming headset. For those who live in that space, the Arctis Nova Elite's support for 96 kHz 24-bit hi-res audio over a low-latency wireless signal (via the LC3+ Codec) is something to take note of. As is the frequency response, from 10Hz to 40kHz.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Everything about the new SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite headset is premium and pro-grade, including the carbon fiber audio drivers that feature a brass ring for enhanced pistonic motion. Now, if you're unaware of what that is, it's the sort of thing you find in some high-quality speaker designs. Basically, the promise here is accurate, detailed, and distortion-free sound that you can fine-tune to create an immersive audio experience.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite headset also includes a GameHub that pairs with multiple devices (PC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, or mobile) and supports seamless switching. There's even an option to stream from multiple sources at once with "zero audio degradation."

4

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite is also a premium on-the-go headset, supporting Bluetooth's latest audio codec with built-in ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) that SteelSeries claims is best-in-class and "up to 42% more powerful" than the competition. And in addition to the retractable high-bandwidth "AI-powered noise-rejecting" microphone, there's a secondary discreet mic. For versatility, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite features two removable battery packs, allowing you to use one while the other charges inside the GameHub.

4

The headset itself is made from an all-metal frame, features a metal control wheel, and plush memory foam earcups, with the Sage & Gold model sporting a stylish look. There's also a black or Obsidian model for those who want a more traditional-looking headset. All in all, it's a pricey but impressive headset that blurs the line between gaming and audiophile features. It also benefits from SteelSeries's best-in-class audio customization via the company's Sonar app for PC and the Arctis App for mobile devices.