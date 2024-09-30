SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are low-latency wireless earbuds for PC, PS5, and Xbox gaming

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds support low-latency wireless for gaming on all platforms, with Bluetooth and ANC for on-the-go audio and travel.

When it comes to on-the-go audio, that is, listening to music or a podcast while you're out and about, the choice is either in-ear or over-the-ear - earbuds or headphones. Regarding gaming, the choice is pretty much always the latter. Well, that's changing as SteelSeries is reinventing its premium wireless gaming Arctis headset as a pair of premium gaming earbuds.

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds support low-latency wireless for gaming, image credit: SteelSeries.

The new SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds blend lifestyle with gaming. They have Bluetooth 5.3 for connecting to various devices with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and over 40 hours of battery life when using the case to top up. Available in black or white, they do not look too dissimilar to other lifestyle earbud designs, albeit with the SteelSeries logo.

The addition of a new USB-C nano dongle that can deliver the low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless that gaming demands is where it gets interesting. This means the earbuds double as a premium pair of gaming headphones with over 100 custom game audio presets, surround sound support, and more.

It pairs seamlessly with the Arctis App, which brings powerful audio customization tools to mobile devices, including audio profiles for games created by the game developers who worked on them. With support for PC, Xbox, PS5, Switch, and more, the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds range is priced at $169.99 USD and is available now.

We'll be going hands-on with the new Arctis GameBuds in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for our full review.