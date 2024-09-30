SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are low-latency wireless earbuds for PC, PS5, and Xbox gaming

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds support low-latency wireless for gaming on all platforms, with Bluetooth and ANC for on-the-go audio and travel.

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are low-latency wireless earbuds for PC, PS5, and Xbox gaming
Published
1 minute & 60 seconds read time

When it comes to on-the-go audio, that is, listening to music or a podcast while you're out and about, the choice is either in-ear or over-the-ear - earbuds or headphones. Regarding gaming, the choice is pretty much always the latter. Well, that's changing as SteelSeries is reinventing its premium wireless gaming Arctis headset as a pair of premium gaming earbuds.

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds support low-latency wireless for gaming, image credit: SteelSeries.
3

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds support low-latency wireless for gaming, image credit: SteelSeries.

The new SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds blend lifestyle with gaming. They have Bluetooth 5.3 for connecting to various devices with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and over 40 hours of battery life when using the case to top up. Available in black or white, they do not look too dissimilar to other lifestyle earbud designs, albeit with the SteelSeries logo.

The addition of a new USB-C nano dongle that can deliver the low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless that gaming demands is where it gets interesting. This means the earbuds double as a premium pair of gaming headphones with over 100 custom game audio presets, surround sound support, and more.

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are low-latency wireless earbuds for PC, PS5, and Xbox gaming 1
3

It pairs seamlessly with the Arctis App, which brings powerful audio customization tools to mobile devices, including audio profiles for games created by the game developers who worked on them. With support for PC, Xbox, PS5, Switch, and more, the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds range is priced at $169.99 USD and is available now.

We'll be going hands-on with the new Arctis GameBuds in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for our full review.

Photo of the product for sale

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard - Adjustable Actuation

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$149.99
$149.99--
Buy
-
$167.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/30/2024 at 8:46 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:steelseries.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags