OneXPlayer showcases new Super V gaming tablet at CES 2026: 2-in-1 system with Panther Lake CPU

TL;DR: OneXPlayer unveiled the Super V gaming tablet at CES 2026, featuring Intel's new Core Ultra X7 358H "Panther Lake" CPU and Arc B390 integrated graphics. The 14-inch 1800p OLED display supports 120Hz, and a mini SSD slot offers fast removable storage, positioning it as a more affordable alternative to the Super X.

We checked out the OneXPlayer booth at CES 2026, spotting the company's fresh new Super V gaming tablet, which is powered by Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" CPUs. Check it out:

Late last year, OneXPlayer introduced its new Super X gaming tablet on Kickstarter, powered by AMD's powerhouse Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, but the new model unveiled at CES 2026 features the new Intel Core Ultra X7 358H "Panther Lake" CPU.

The difference between the Super X and Super V is that the former features the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with 16 cores and 32 threads of CPU, and 40 cores of Radeon 8060S "RDNA 3.5" GPU cores, while the latter features 16 cores and 16 threads, and a powerful Arc B390 integrated graphics solution with 12 cores of Xe3 GPU.

We should expect OneXPlayer to debut the new Super V at a cheaper price point than the Super X (which has a faster integrated GPU), as the Super X starts at $1999 in early funding on Kickstarter, with a higher price expected when it reaches retail.

We should expect the Super V and its 14-inch 1800p (2880 x 1800) OLED display to have a 120Hz refresh rate just like the Super X gaming tablet. OneXPlayer's new Super V will feature a mini SSD slot, which will allow users to enjoy SSD-style speeds from removable storage cards, which is a nice touch as other OneXPlayer products don't allow for this.