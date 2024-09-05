ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI launched: Intel Lunar Lake CPU and dedicated Copilot+ button on the front

ASUS has just launched its new codenamed Lunar Canyon NUC 14 Pro AI with Intel's new Lunar Lake CPU and a dedicated Copilot+ for AI stuff.

ASUS has just launched its new NUC 14 Pro AI codenamed Lunar Canyon, featuring Intel's just-released Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" processors, and it even has a dedicated Copilot+ button on the front.

The new ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI features up to Intel's new flagship Core Ultra 9 288V processor, with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-8533 on-package memory (no more SO-DIMM, Lunar Lake shifts RAM to on-package with the Lunar Lake SoC). A huge step backwards, because the ROG 14 Pro+ featured an Intel Core Ultra 100 series "Meteor Lake" CPU and supported up to 96GB of DDR-5600 SO-DIMM memory. The new NUC 14 Pro AI is limited to only 32GB of RAM.

ASUS hasn't been too upfront about the specs of its new NUC 14 Pro AI system, but we do know it has Xe2 "Battlemage" integrated graphics with 50% more gaming performance over Meteor Lake, M.2 2280 SSD support, 2.5GbE ethernet, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

On the front of the NUC 14 Pro AI system we've got a 3.5mm combo audio jack, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, and a Thunderbolt 4 port. On the back, there are 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, another Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI port, a 2.5GbE ethernet port, and DC-in.

ASUS could have the first Copilot+ Mini-PC on the market, with a nifty dedicated Copilot+ button on the front of the NUC 14 Pro AI. Newer laptops have a dedicated Copilot+ button, but a Mini-PC with a physical button on the system itself is an interesting development for ASUS.

Intel's new Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" CPUs have an NPU with 120+ TOPS of combined AI performance (CPU + GPU + NPU), so expect a big AI push given that ASUS has AI in the name of its new NUC 14 Pro AI system.