Skyrim fan recreates the entire game inside Age of Empires 2 after 400 hours of work

A super-fan of Skyrim has finally recreated the game inside the classic RTS title Age of Empires 2 after spending more than 400 hours on the project.

Yes, that's right, Skyrim within Age of Empires 2 - specifically Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition. The Reddit post was by user Grouchy_Bluejay4511, an alias account for Bubbabaelor, the mastermind behind the project, which took more than 400 hours of work and more than a year to complete. Bubbabaelor explained that their mod contains more than 50 quests, 100 unique characters, and the ability for players to "play as one of the Holds vying for control of Skyrim."

Bubbabaelor talked to GamesRadar and gave some backstory on the project, saying that the inspiration for it originally came from numerous mods for Age of Empires 2 HD that were based on books. Around that time, Bubbabaelor discovered a Skyrim map created by Zarko, but it was never fully completed. Bubbabaelor decided to take it upon himself to complete the project in their own way.

Bubbabaelor is currently ironing out any remaining bugs and expects that it will be completed soon and uploaded to the Steam Workshop for gamers to enjoy. Check out images of the mod here and here.

