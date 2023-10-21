Pack it up - no new Apple Macs or iPads expected before 2024

Apple's 2023 looks set to come to an end with a whimper rather than the big bang that would have brought new iPads and Macs to the lineup.

Apple normally has something to announce towards the end of any given year, but that doesn't look set to be the case in 2023, according to various reports. That's after it was reported that Apple would launch new iPads as recently as last week.

That leak proved to be wide of the mark, with Apple choosing instead to simply announce a new $79 Apple Pencil. The lack of a new iPad in October is a disappointment for potential buyers, to be sure, while there had previously been plenty of noise suggesting that Apple would launch new M3-powered Macs, too. The 24-inch iMac in particular is overdue some love, but it now seems increasingly unlikely that will happen.

That's according to the normally well-connected supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and a series of reports he has made in recent weeks. With the October release window now almost gone, MacRumors has collected together a list of devices that are overdue an update as well as some that were only refreshed less than a year ago - like the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, for example.

As the report notes, Kuo said last month that Apple wouldn't release any new iPads before the end of 2023 and that now appears to be the case. Assuming nothing changes between now and the end of the year, 2023 will be the first calendar year not to have some sort of new iPad announcement since the tablet debuted 13 years ago.

As for what comes next, it's possible that we will see M3-powered Macs within the first few weeks and months of 2024, with those chips built on TSMC's 3nm manufacturing process just like the iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Pro chip.