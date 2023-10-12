Galax could unleash an RTX 4090 graphics card that takes inspiration from ditched RTX 4090 Ti

Graphics card maker Galax is coming up to its 20th birthday, and to celebrate it seems the firm is bringing out another RTX 4090 model.

Galax looks poised to possibly reveal a new RTX 4090 model to celebrate its 20th anniversary, and we've caught a glimpse of the graphics card.

VideoCardz grabbed the scoop here, as you can see in the above tweet, and although the tech site didn't get any firm details on the card, or confirmation that it's an RTX 4090 - it certainly looks that way.

As VideoCardz points out, judging from the image provided in the tweet, the size of the card and cooling system indicate this will be a Lovelace flagship model.

There's an interesting design point you may have picked up on, too, on the right-hand side of the shroud, namely the rectangular hole next to the twin fans.

Apparently, this allows for air to be pushed out by a third fan which is on the rear of the graphics card.

This is a similar concept to what we saw with a leaked prototype cooler, one which the rumor mill figured to be destined for an RTX 4090 Ti - that NVIDIA has purportedly canceled - or maybe a Titan for Lovelace. This prototype had a third cooler tucked down inside the heatsink.

Galax already has a rather incredible 14 different designs for the RTX 4090, and if there is another one inbound as it seems, we're told that it will be revealed tomorrow. So, we don't have long to wait to find out what innovative measures might come with this graphics card.

Decking out an RTX 4090 with plenty of fans is nothing new, of course. Maxsun, another Asian graphics card manufacturer, equipped its RTX 4090 MegaGamer with a mind-boggling five fans.

Of course, not all five fans were full-size efforts, with a triple fan array on the top, and a pair of compact side fans to complement them. It's an interesting design, for sure, though how much difference those side fans make, we're not sure.