Video Cards & GPUs

GALAX unveils monster custom GeForce RTX 5080 HOF OC Lab Edition graphics card

GALAX launches its new custom GeForce RTX 5080 HOF OC Lab Edition: 12-layer PCB with 14+6+6 power stage design, single 16-pin power connector.

GALAX unveils monster custom GeForce RTX 5080 HOF OC Lab Edition graphics card
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: GALAX has introduced the GeForce RTX 5080 HOF OC Lab Plus-X Edition graphics card, featuring a white 12-layer PCB, 14+6+6 phase power design, and a triple-fan cooling system. It includes factory overclocking up to 2730MHz and a dual BIOS setting. Official details on TDP and availability are pending.

GALAX has launched its flagship GeForce RTX 5080 HOF OC Lab Plus-X Edition graphics card, with a gorgeous white PCB, but not in RTX 5090 form which is disappointing to say the least. Anyway, let's check it out:

GALAX unveils monster custom GeForce RTX 5080 HOF OC Lab Edition graphics card 61GALAX unveils monster custom GeForce RTX 5080 HOF OC Lab Edition graphics card 62
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The folks over at VideoCardz have the scoop, showing the world the new GALAX GeForce RTX 5080 HOF OC Lab Plus-X graphics card with its 12-layer PCB and 14+6+6 phase power design. GALAX powers the card with 70A high-current DR-MOS and powered by a single 16-pin power connector.

We've got a triple-fan cooling design with two of the fans at 102mm and one of them at 92mm, with GALAX using "Frost Ring Blades" that have been designed to increase air pressure and reduce noise. GALAX has factory overclocking of its new GeForce RTX 5080 HOF OC Lab Plus-X Edition graphics card, with an overclock of up to 2730MHz (I'm sure it can be manually pushed much further than this) and a dual BIOS setting that enables this power setting.

GALAX hasn't officially listed the new GeForce RTX 5080 HOF OC Lab Plus-X Edition graphics card on its website, so VC couldn't confirm the maximum TDP. We should expect around 400W by default, as custom GeForce RTX 5080 cards have been sitting somewhere around that level.

GALAX unveils monster custom GeForce RTX 5080 HOF OC Lab Edition graphics card 63
4

GALAX uses its iconic ARGB crown design, which I'm not a fan of here... but there is a nice error detection LED system, which will illuminate the LED when the 16-pin power connector is properly installed. We should expect GALAX to formally unveil its new GeForce RTX 5080 HOF OC Lab Plus-X Edition graphics card shortly, with availability in the coming weeks and months.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

