NVIDIA's new GeForce GPU drivers: Game Ready for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Open Beta

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 537.58 WHQL drivers are here, offering Game Ready performance for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Open Beta, and more.

NVIDIA has just pushed out its new GeForce Game Ready 537.58 WHQL drivers, which are Game Ready for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III's upcoming PC multiplayer open beta, as well as the releases of both Forza Motorsport and Lords of the Fallen.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III doesn't officially launch until November 10, but PC gamers can prepare their systems for the multiplayer beta, which is enhanced by NVIDIA DLSS 2 Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex technologies. You would have needed to have pre-purchased Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on the PC, with the multiplayer open beta kicking off on October 12.

If you didn't pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, then don't worry... you can still jump into the multiplayer open beta on October 14, with the beta ending on October 16.

The upcoming beta is also cross-play enabled, so you can play between either your Call of Duty friends on the PC, or on consoles. It will include a selection of Core Multiplayer maps from the 16 iconic launch maps of the 2009 release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, that are being brought over and modernized for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

You'll also be able to experience Ground War with new maps, new features, and new vehicles that will be introduced into Call of Duty later this year.

NVIDIA teases that full DLSS 3 Frame Generation will be available for GeForce RTX 40 series owners when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launches on November 10.

You can download the new GeForce Game Ready 537.58 WHQL drivers here (644MB download).