Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is coming to GeForce NOW alongside 21 more games in October

The GeForce NOW library is growing this month, and it's adding what will end up being one of the biggest games of the year - Call of Duty: Black Op 6.

Cloud gaming might not be a household thing, but regarding image quality, performance, and latency, NVIDIA's GeForce NOW is arguably the best cloud gaming platform today for modern titles. Playing games you own or have access to on platforms like Steam, PC Game Pass, and Battle.net makes GeForce NOW an affordable way to get immediate access to impressive GeForce RTX 4080 hardware.

Although there's a new game in the franchise every year, there's a lot of hype surrounding the October 25 release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. With its 1990s-set campaign that looks fantastic and a multiplayer suite (and the fan-favorite zombies mode) that excited fans during the recent beta test, it's looking like a return to form after the lukewarm reception of last year's Modern Warfare 3.

In addition to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Xbox Game Pass, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is also coming to GeForce NOW. PC gamers with GeForce NOW also have access to RTX tech like DLSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation, Reflex, and even G-SYNC for a smoother presentation.

NVIDIA made the announcement earlier today, also confirming that GeForce NOW will add 22 games to its library in October. Here's the list of GeForce NOW additions for October 2024, with the expectation that NVIDIA will add more titles in the coming weeks.