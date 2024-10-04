Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is coming to GeForce NOW alongside 21 more games in October

The GeForce NOW library is growing this month, and it's adding what will end up being one of the biggest games of the year - Call of Duty: Black Op 6.

Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time

Cloud gaming might not be a household thing, but regarding image quality, performance, and latency, NVIDIA's GeForce NOW is arguably the best cloud gaming platform today for modern titles. Playing games you own or have access to on platforms like Steam, PC Game Pass, and Battle.net makes GeForce NOW an affordable way to get immediate access to impressive GeForce RTX 4080 hardware.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is coming to GeForce NOW alongside 21 more games in October 01
2

Although there's a new game in the franchise every year, there's a lot of hype surrounding the October 25 release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. With its 1990s-set campaign that looks fantastic and a multiplayer suite (and the fan-favorite zombies mode) that excited fans during the recent beta test, it's looking like a return to form after the lukewarm reception of last year's Modern Warfare 3.

In addition to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Xbox Game Pass, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is also coming to GeForce NOW. PC gamers with GeForce NOW also have access to RTX tech like DLSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation, Reflex, and even G-SYNC for a smoother presentation.

NVIDIA made the announcement earlier today, also confirming that GeForce NOW will add 22 games to its library in October. Here's the list of GeForce NOW additions for October 2024, with the expectation that NVIDIA will add more titles in the coming weeks.

  • THRONE AND LIBERTY (New release on Steam, Available Now)
  • Sifu (Available on PC Game Pass, Available Now)
  • Bear and Breakfast (Free on Epic Games Store, Available Now)
  • Monster Jam Showdown (Steam, Available Now)
  • TerraTech Worlds (Steam, Available Now)
  • Europa (New release on Steam, Oct. 11)
  • Neva (New release on Steam, Oct. 15)
  • MechWarrior 5: Clans (New release on Steam and Xbox, Oct. 16)
  • A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead (New release on Steam, Oct. 17)
  • Worshippers of Cthulhu (New release on Steam, Oct. 21)
  • No More Room in Hell 2 (New release on Steam, Oct. 22)
  • Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (New release on Steam, Oct. 24)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (New release on Steam and Battle.net, Oct. 25)
  • Life Is Strange: Double Exposure (New release on Steam and Xbox, available in the Microsoft store, Oct. 29)
  • Artisan TD (Steam, TBC)
  • ASKA (Steam, TBC)
  • DUCKSIDE (Steam, TBC)
  • Dwarven Realms (Steam, TBC)
  • Selaco (Steam, October)
  • Spirit City: Lofi Sessions (Steam, TBC)
  • Starcom: Unknown Space (Steam, TBC)
  • Star Trek Timelines (Steam, TBC)
NEWS SOURCE:blogs.nvidia.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

