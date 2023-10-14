Halo Infinite will soon let gamers create custom campaign levels

Firefight is finally coming to Halo Infinite with the new Season 5 Reckoning update, and gamers will be able to make their own custom Forge variants.

Published
1 minute & 29 seconds read time

Halo Infinite's new seasonal update will add an entirely new dimension of PvE multiplayer into the game.

Halo Infinite will soon let gamers create custom campaign levels 442
Open Gallery 2

Halo Infinite Season 5 - Reckoning merges two of my favorite things: Campaign and firefight. The season will introduce new enemy AI tools within Forge, allowing gamers to create their own unique Halo campaign missions and/or firefight scenarios.

"Our North Star for the Forge AI Toolkit was wave-based PvE experiences. Firefight, Horde; things like that are what we expect players will lean into first when they create stuff, but it also has the capacity to do more linear experiences," Forge designer Michael Schorr told Xbox Wire.

"I did a count last night and we're adding over 100 nodes in Season 5. We had about 300 in the game beforehand, so it's a huge chunk of AI functionality; about 75 just related to AI."

Like the existing editor, the new Forge AI tools offer tremendous control over creations and gametypes. Users will be able to control enemy AI behaviors, movement schemes, starting weapons, and much more via Forge's powerful node graph system.

Plus, gamers can now inject PVE enemies directly into existing maps and gametypes.

"Technically speaking, this is the first time we've had campaign AI enemies in multiplayer, which means whatever you make in Forge, they'll show up in whatever game mode you want. That's really cool for existing creations because you can go and add [AI enemies] to stuff you've already made, or you can create new stuff with them," said Forge tech designer Connor Kennelly.

As for Firefight...that seems to be something separate, although the PVE system will essentially be able to deliver a similar experience.

"Coming later in Season 5, Firefight: King of the Hill offers a refreshing twist on the beloved co-op wave-survival mode"

Halo Infinite's Season 5 Reckoning update will release on October 17 on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Buy at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$58.45
$58.45$58.85-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
--$56.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/14/2023 at 8:54 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags