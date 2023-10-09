OpenAI is reportedly developing its own chips to combat GPU shortages

OpenAI, the world's leading artificial intelligence company, has hinted at powering its AI tools with in-house chips to combat the GPU shortage.

A new report from Reuters suggests that OpenAI are considering developing its own in-house chips to power the future of AI-tool queries.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The creators behind the immensely popular ChatGPT are reportedly tossing up between acquiring a company to supply GPUs or making one in-house. The report states that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has prioritized acquiring more AI chips, which will improve the speed and reliability of the API. Additionally, acquiring a new chip source may dramatically reduce running costs for OpenAI, as an analysis by Stacy Rasgon from Bernstein Research suggests that each query on ChatGPT costs OpenAI 4 cents.

Popular Now: NASA telescope photographs two objects in space merging into one

Furthermore, ChatGPT received more than 100 million monthly users in its first two months of launching, which equates to millions of queries per day. If OpenAI's chatbot reaches a tenth of Google's total queries per day it would cost the company $48.1 billion in GPUs and $16 billion a year on chips for future years. At the moment NVIDIA is dominating the AI chip-making market, with OpenAI using approximately 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs to power its AI tools.

However, OpenAI may opt for Microsoft's own in-house chip that it's been developing since 2019 - codenamed Athena. OpenAI has reportedly been testing the new technology, but it may still be some years before we see it rolled out.