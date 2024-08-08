Intel passed on investing in OpenAI back in 2017, missing out on the start of generative AI

Back in 2017, Intel passed on investing in a little startup called OpenAI - turning down the opportunity to get in on the generative AI ground floor.

Published
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

Hindsight is 20/20, and all that, but a new report at Reuters indicates that the Intel of 2024 could have been a very different company if it hadn't passed on the opportunity to invest in OpenAI. Citing "four people with direct knowledge," Intel discussed acquiring a 15% stake in OpenAI in 2017 and 2018.

Intel passed on investing in OpenAI back in 2017, missing out on the start of generative AI 01
Open Gallery 2

Discussions and talks took place over several months, with the report stating that the then-CEO Bob Swan didn't see generative AI as becoming a significant thing in the market anytime soon, so it wouldn't be able to recoup its investment. That investment is rumored to have been worth $1 billion for 15% of the company.

Recent reports state that OpenAI is worth around $80 billion, so you can guess how this decision to turn down OpenAI is being viewed today.

It gets even juicier as part of the deal (or discussion) included Intel making hardware for the then-startup at cost price for an additional 15% stake, bringing Intel's potential alternate universe share in OpenAI up to 30%. This deal predates Microsoft's $1 billion investment in OpenAI in 2019, and if it had gone through, it probably would have meant Microsoft would have been late to the party.

Reuters notes that Intel's data center team also opposed the deal because it didn't want to create products for OpenAI at cost. Reuters does add that it reached out to Intel and OpenAI to comment on the report, but all parties declined or did not respond.

Outside of this deal, Intel's reluctance or delay in entering the AI market with its chips is widely viewed as a misstep for a company that was once the undisputed global leader in high-performance computing.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i7-14700K - Core i7 14th Gen 20-Core (8P+12E) LGA 1700 125W

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$381.59
$381.77 $397.86 $398.40
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$381.77
$381.77 $399.99 $399.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/8/2024 at 2:15 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags