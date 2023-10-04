ASUS reveals specs for the world's first 540 Hz gaming monitor, the ROG Swift Pro PG248QP

Over the past decade, we've seen major improvements in gaming monitors - from color accuracy to response times to refresh rates, and VRR tech is now the standard. We're now at a point where a 60Hz display is more for productivity than PC gaming, where 100 Hz and higher is what most are looking for.

2

The new the new ROG Swift Pro PG248QP from ASUS features a 540 Hz refresh rate panel designed for esports, image credit: ASUS.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Now: NASA telescope photographs two objects in space merging into one

That said, a high refresh-rate gaming monitor is a must if you're an esports professional or someone who regularly jumps into Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, or Apex Legends. Because the higher you go, the more responsive and smoother fast-moving images become. Yes, there is a visible difference between 60 Hz, 144 Hz, and 240 Hz - to the point where it could give you the edge on the battlefield.

And with that, the new ROG Swift Pro PG248QP is pretty exciting because it's the "world's fastest esports gaming monitor," thanks to the inclusion of an ultra-fast and responsive 540 Hz overclocked panel with a built-in NVIDIA G-SYNC processor and 0.2 ms GtG response times.

If you're scratching your head wondering why anyone would need a gaming monitor with a 540 Hz refresh rate, remember that, according to ASUS, this is designed for professional FPS gamers. The ROG Swift Pro PG248QP includes a 24.1-inch Esports-TN (E-TN) panel, a style of LCD tailor-made for responsiveness and speed instead of cinematic immersion and HDR lighting.

Even so, the ROG Swift Pro PG248QP is DisplayHDR 400 certified, supporting 125% of the sRGB color space. Here's a quick look at the mainline specs.

Panel Size (inch): 24.1

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Color Space (sRGB): 125%

Panel Type: TN

True Resolution: 1920x1080

Brightness (Typ.): 400cd/㎡

Contrast Ratio (Typ.): 1000:1

Viewing Angle: 170°

Response Time: 0.2ms(GTG)

Display Colors: 16.7M

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Support: HDR10

Refresh Rate (max): 540Hz

VRR Technology: G-SYNC

I/O Ports: DisplayPort 1.4 DSC x 1, HDMI (v2.0) x 2

Headphone Jack: Yes

USB Hub: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

It also supports the new NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultra Low Motion Blur 2, or ULMB 2 technology we went hands-on with at Computex 2023, which reduces motion blur and improves image clarity. It also comes with NVIDIA's Reflex Latency Analyzer to maximize performance and lag-free audio for direct gaming headset access. Again, these are all features best suited for professional FPS gamers.

And you've got ASUS's GamePlus suite of features, including an OSD stopwatch, crosshair, timer, and FPS counter. ASUS has updated the product page for the new ROG Swift Pro PG248QP with all of its features and full specs, indicating that a launch is right around the corner. Which also means that the price is still TBC.