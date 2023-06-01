All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5, Viper Venom DDR5, and VP4300 2TB SSD

NVIDIA G-SYNC ULMB 2 reduces motion blur, making 120Hz look better than 480Hz

NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultra Low Motion Blur 2 is a firmware update for high-end esports displays with G-SYNC modules that dramatically improves motion clarity.

NVIDIA G-SYNC ULMB 2 reduces motion blur, making 120Hz look better than 480Hz
Published
1 minute & 43 seconds read time

We recently reviewed the new ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN Gaming Monitor, a G-SYNC 1440p display for competitive and esports gamers that delivers impressive results. At Computex 2023, during a tour of NVIDIA's HQ, we saw a new firmware update to the high refresh-rate G-SYNC module found in the display, which reduces motion blur and improves image clarity. NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultra Low Motion Blur 2, or ULMB 2 for short, is impressive.

After a simple firmware update, the new ULMB 2 tech implements a new full refresh rate backlight strobing technique and uses the display's full brightness (in this case, 500 nits) to reduce motion blur and improve things like text clarity pretty dramatically. Due to the nature of the technology, this is one of those things that you need to see in person to get the full effect, and on that front, NVIDIA had two identical ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN displays side-by-side - one with ULMB 2 and one without.

How it works is quite impressive, and even though cranking a display to 500 nits might sound like you'll need to slap on a pair of sunglasses, the full refresh rate backlight strobing means that the backlight is only on when pixels are at their correct color value. As per NVIDIA's announcement, "the idea is to not show the pixels transitioning, and only show them when their color is accurate." For the demo we saw, this meant that perceived brightness was similar to the same display at 50% brightness without ULMB 2.

For a 360Hz display with ULMB 2 enabled, the motion clarity is akin to a 1440Hz display. During a demo where we got to see fast movement in Overwatch, the direct result was being able to quickly focus on fast-moving objects and text, making it the sort of tech that will excel when it comes to esports and pro-level gaming.

In fact, the following video showcases that ULMB 2 on a 120 Hz display can outperform a 480 Hz display when it comes to motion blur reduction.

The update is available now for two displays, the Acer Predator XB273U F and the ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN, with the firmware coming soon to the ASUS ROG Swift Pro PG248QP and the AOC AGON AG276QSG. Enabling ULMB 2 will be easy, too, as it gets added to the display's on-screen controls.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz 27' 1440P HDR Gaming Monitor (PG27AQN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1049.00
$1049.00$1049.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/1/2023 at 9:23 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.