iPhone 16 Pro to get upgraded camera that may raise costs by 30%

An analyst has heard that Apple has asked its supplier to increase the specifications of the new lens in the iPhone 16 Pro, which could hike prices by 30%.

In classic Apple fashion, the iPhone 15 Pro Max's tetraprism telephoto camera is expected to make its way into the next-generation iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max next year. However, there will be some changes, according to one industry analyst.

It's typical of Apple's flagship Pro Max model to debut a new technology that eventually ends up in its cheaper models of iPhone once manufacturing and cost of that new technology reaches an appropriate level. According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a new Medium post, he has heard news that Apple has asked its supplier of the iPhone 15 Max's new tetraprism telephoto lens to increase specifications for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in order to keep up with demand.

The analyst says that Apple is asking its supplier to increase specifications in order to boost yields, but there is a problem that may fall back on consumers. This purported increase in specifications is said to come with a price increase of about 30%, taking the original cost of the telephoto lens from $6 to $6.50. It's unclear if this price hike will fall back on consumers.

"iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro will be equipped with a tetraprism telephoto camera, likely maintaining the current high specifications to ensure camera performance and production yields. I predict the shipment of iPhones equipped with a tetraprism telephoto camera will grow by about 110% YoY in 2024, reaching 70-80 million units," writes Ming-Chi Kuo

Reports indicate that both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will get a telephoto lens next year, with the flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max getting an exclusive "super telephoto" lens.