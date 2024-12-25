Apples next-gen M5 series processor leaks: TSMC N3P, server-grade SoIC advanced packaging

TL;DR: Apple's M5 series processors, using TSMC's N3P node, are in the prototyping phase, with mass production for M5, M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra expected in 2025 and 2026. These chips will feature server-grade SoIC packaging and separate CPU and GPU designs, enhancing production yields and thermal performance. Apple's PCC infrastructure will expand post-production, focusing on AI inferencing capabilities. Apple's M5 series processors, using TSMC's N3P node, are in the prototyping phase, with mass production for M5, M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra expected in 2025 and 2026. These chips will feature server-grade SoIC packaging and separate CPU and GPU designs, enhancing production yields and thermal performance. Apple's PCC infrastructure will expand post-production, focusing on AI inferencing capabilities.

Apple's next-generation M5 series processors are in the headlines, with rumors swirling that they'll use TSMC's advanced N3P process node, and server-grade SoIC advanced packaging.

In a new post to X by insider Ming-Chi Kuo, we're learning that Apple's next-gen M5 series processors entered the prototyping phase "a few months ago" with the M5, M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra processors entering mass production in 1H25, 2H25, and 2026, respectively.

Apple's new M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra chips will reportedly use server-grade SoIC packaging, with the iPhone giant to use 2.5D packaging called SoIC-mH (molding horizontal) to improve production yields and thermal performance, with separate CPU and GPU designs.

Kuo continues, adding that Apple's PCC infrastructure build-out will accelerate after the mass production of the higher-rend M5 chips, which are better suited to AI inferencing.

What's interesting here with the higher-end Apple M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra is the separate CPU and GPU design, which is a large change of the chip architecture, and will continue to give them the leading edge in the space. TSMC's new N3P node and 2.5D SoIC-mH advanced packaging are also something to watch unravel in 2025 when the new M5 series chips debut.

