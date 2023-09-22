The smaller iPhone 15 models just don't cut it, analyst claims

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are said to have fallen short of expectations in terms of demand with the iPhone 15 Pro Max proving popular.

We're firmly in the middle of new iPhone hysteria right now with people lining up at Apple Stores around the world to get their hands on the new hotness. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are all now on sale and early reports are that people are loving their new handsets. But it seems that some models might be proving more popular than others.

While it was already likely that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would prove the most popular of the four new models given its new 5x tetraprism camera and people's leaning towards bigger handsets, a new report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that there are two models in particular that aren't hitting expectations in terms of demand. And they both have 6.1-inch displays.

Writing in part of a larger Medium post discussing Apple's supply chain situation, Kuo said that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are falling short of expectations with there being the likelihood that Apple will cut orders for those models unless it slashes prices. The latter is extremely unlikely, suggesting that the former is the way Apple will go.

The fact that the disappointing models are both the 6.1-inch versions of their respective lineups is notable. The iPhone 15 Plus and Iphone 15 Pro Max both ship with larger 6.7-inch displays, with the former iPhone 15 Plus replacing the iPhone mini that went away after the iPhone 13 lineup. That 5.4-inch model is something that a vocal minority still wants to this day, but it's increasingly clear that the mass market is all about those bigger models.