Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle has shot his latest movie -- 28 Years Later -- on Apple's older-gen iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone with some attachments.

In a new report from WIRED, we're learning that the $75 million Hollywood sequel was filled on smartphones, with Boyle starting out his directing duties with 28 Days Later back in 2002 which saw the introduction of Cillian Murphy (his latest movie was Oppenheimer) and it was shot on a regular Canon XL-1 camera worth $4000.

28 Years Later wrapped production at the end of August, where up until now production details have been kept under wraps -- the big detail here is that it was shot on the iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone. Staff were required to sign NDAs preventing the disclosure that 28 Years Later was shot on smartphones, but a single paparazzi shot out of 150 photos from July, shows a high-end camera that looks like a regular lens... but it's not: it's connected to a smartphone that's inside of a protective cage, according to a professional camera operator not involved with the movie telling WIRED.

WIRED confirmed that Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones were used to shoot 28 Years Later by "several people connected with the movie" with the sources saying that it was indeed the iPhone 15 Pro Max that was used. The iPhone 15 Pro Max was installed into an aluminum cage with lens attachment adapters, with red knobs on it for tweaking on the fo, and Beast's latest DOF adapter (depth of field) allows the attachment of full-frame DSLR lenses on smarpthones. The lens-shaped adapter was released in March, and projects an image from the DSLR lens onto the surface of a screen, with the smartphone recording the projection.

It's not just the iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone that was used to give 28 Years Later a unique look, but Boyle and his team shot some scenes with action cameras strapped to farm animals... yeah, farm animals with GoPros are coming in 28 Years Later.

28 Years Later releases in 2025.