The iPhone 15 isn't even here yet and it already has a new software update

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro don't go on sale for a few hours yet, but there'll be a new iOS 17.0.2 update waiting for people to get them.

Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will go on sale in just a few short hours and people are eagerly awaiting their preorders. And while they'll come with iOS 17 preinstalled, that won't be the software that they run for all that long after Apple today released an iOS 17.0.2 update.

The new update arrived alongside iOS 17.0.1, a release that is available for all other devices compatible with iOS 17. Interestingly, this new iOS 17.0.2 update is only available for the new iPhones and it isn't yet clear when we can expect it to roll out to older models.

We have to imagine that the iOS 17.0.2 update includes the same fixes as the iOS 17.0.1 release but with some iPhone 15-specific tweaks. With that in mind, we can expect the new iPhones to also benefit from the same bug fixes and security improvements that the iOS 17.0.1 update makes available to all other handsets.

That's a good thing, too. As MacRumors notes, the iOS 17.0.1 release notes make reference to a number of security fixes that deal with exploits that are known to have been used in the wild. With that in mind, and is normally the case with these things, we'd heartily suggest that updating to iOS 17.0.1 and iOS 17.0.2 is a good idea and that you should do it sooner rather than later.

Apple also released iPadOS 17.0.1 and watchOS 10.0.1 alongside macOS Ventura 13.6 - again, we'd suggest that people install those updates on their iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs, respectively. They all include bug fixes and security updates.