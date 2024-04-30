Some users say their iPhone's alarms aren't working, but Apple's already on it

If you own an iPhone and rely on the Clock app's alarms, you might want to rethink that. People are reporting that the alarms aren't always sounding.

If you woke up this morning and found that you were late for school or work, or missed that important appointment that you had planned, you aren't alone. It seems that a bug has prevented some people's iPhone alarms from making any sound, and people have been taking to social media to complain ever since.

The issue seems to have started affecting some people a few days ago, and although it isn't impacting everyone who sets an iPhone alarm, it definitely seems to be enough of an issue for Apple to act soon - an NBC report notes that Apple is already aware of an issue causing some iPhone alarms not to play a sound when required and that it's already working on a fix.

Unfortunately, Apple hasn't yet said what the issue is or when the fix will be rolled out, so we also don't know whether there is a workaround that people can use in the interim. The result is that people who would normally rely on their iPhone's alarm to make sure they get up in the morning might want to consider taking another route for the foreseeable future.

This isn't the first time that Apple's Clock app has had issues with alarms, of course. Twice a year we see people report that their iPhone got confused by the time changing and it's alarming - pun intended! - that the Clock app continues to struggle with things like sounding alarms at this point. Hopefully, the fix for this issue will roll out sooner rather than later, and impacted users won't have to wait for a major new iOS release. Apple is already beta testing iOS 17.5 so it's possible that will arrive within the next few weeks.

Beyond iOS 17.5, Apple is expected to debut the iOS 18 software update at an event that will take place in June. The annual WWDC event will kick off on Jue 10 and Apple is expected to preview the upcoming iPhone software as well as new software for the Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. However, none of the updates will be rolled out to the public until this fall, likely in September.

Apple is heavily rumored to be working on new, advanced AI features that will debut with iOS 18 and macOS 15 with discussions underway with both OpenAI and Google about potentially using their chatbot technologies. Apple has also been working in its own generative AI capabilities, reports say.