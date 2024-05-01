iOS 18 tipped to bring big changes to the iPhone's task and time management apps

There has been a lot of talk about the upcoming iOS 18 software update for the iPhone of late, much of it revolving around an expectation that Apple is going to bring some new AI capabilities to bear. While we haven't yet had confirmation as to what those new features will be, there's a lot of excitement about what they could offer iPhone users around the globe. However, not all of the new iOS 18 upgrades will be related to AI, and some of them will be good old-fashioned feature improvements. And a new report suggests that there will be improvements to the way people manage tasks and their time on their devices.

According to a new AppleInsider report, Apple plans to make changes to the Calendar app in iOS 18 and macOS 15 software updates to allow people to add reminders via that app for the first time. Currently, reminders must be added via the dedicated Reminders app, but that now looks set to change.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Citing unnamed sources who are reportedly familiar with the iOS 18 and macOS 15 software updates in their current pre-beta state, AppleInsider says that people will be able to right-click on a date in the Calendar app and then choose to create a new Reminder for that day. Creating a new reminder via this method will offer people the chance to choose a title, add a note, or assign a tag as a way of making it easier to find again at a later date.

Importantly, the report does also say that any reminders added via the Calendar app will allow people to see and edit them via the dedicated Reminders app also. It isn't yet clear whether there is any more, deeper integration here, however.

Alongside the new functionality, it's said that the Calendar app will also get some new design changes including tweaks to the Today view that will change the size of some elements.

If Apple sticks to the tried and tested pattern of recent years we can expect the company to take the wraps off the new iOS 18 and macOS 15 software updates at WWDC on June 10. The updates will be joined by new software for the iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro but none of them will be made available immediately. Instead, months of beta testing are likely to be required before the updates are released to the public in September.