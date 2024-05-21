iPhone 16 Pro Max tipped for a massive camera array upgrade with more pixels than ever before

Apple is expected to announce as many as four new iPhones this coming fall, with the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max making up the lineup for 2024. We've been hearing various leaks over the last few months that give us an idea of what the new devices will have to offer but there is obviously no confirmation from Apple one way or the other. Now, a new leak appears to have given us more information about what the camera situation will be at the very top of that lineup.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the best iPhone that money can buy later this year thanks to its huge 6.9-inch display, among other things. Now, Weibo leaker OvO Baby Sauce OvO has suggested that buyers can also look forward to a bigger main camera sensor. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will also feature a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera for the first time, we're told.

The leaker claims that the main iPhone 16 Pro Max camera will be an advanced version of the 48-megapixel Sony IMX903 sensor while the iPhone 16 Pro will use the same 48-megapixel custom Sony IMX803 sensor that is already used on the iPhone 15 Pro models. That doesn't mean that those who don't want to buy the huge iPhone 16 Pro Max shouldn't look forward to some camera improvements, however.

Continuing the leaks, the Weibo poster claims that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will use a new 48-megapixel sensor for their ultrawide cameras that will offer the ability to capture more light for better shots. To put that into perspective the current ultrawide sensor used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is a 12-megapixel part, suggesting buyers can look forward to some notable improvements here.

If Apple sticks to its previous release pattern we should expect that it will announce the new iPhones in September, likely alongside the Apple Watch X and a refreshed version of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. September is also when we expect that Apple will release the new, AI-heavy iOS 18 software update as well as new software for the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. All of those software updates are set to be announced at WWDC on June 10 before undergoing a months-long beta program before their final launch in or around September.