Apple's iPhone 15 Pro event invitation might have leaked new color options

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series' of devices are coming in September and now the latter's colors might have been leaked by Apple itself.

The worst kept secret in technology was confirmed yesterday - Apple will hold a special event on September 12, and while it didn't confirm what it's for we can be pretty sure it'll see the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models finally unveiled. Now, a new report suggests that the very invitation that Apple sent out might have confirmed what colors the new iPhones will ship in.

Specifically, the report by X leaker @URedditor, claims that Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max colors have now been leaked including the decidedly gray look that all of the options seem to have.

We've been seeing leaks of new color options in recent days and it's expected that Apple will ditch the popular Gold option, replacing it with a so-called Titan Gray option. The iPhone 14 Pro's Deep Purple is also expected to be replaced by a new deep blue-type color, and both of those new colors appear to be shown in the Apple 'Wunderlust' invitation sent to members of the press.

The invitation shows an Apple logo that appears to be made up of grains of sand, although it's likely that this is titanium dust which could then be a nod to the move from a stainless steel construction to a new titanium one.

Apple often hints at what's to come at upcoming events in these invitations without making it obvious what those hints actually are.

As for the content of that event, Apple is of course expected to unveil the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max while new wearables are also expected to debut. That's likely to include the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, with all of the devices then potentially going up for preorder the following Friday - September 15. If that does happen we can then expect Apple to make all of its new hardware available to buy on September 22 at Apple Stores around the globe as well as online via the company's various websites.

That won't be Apple's 2023 done and dusted, of course. We're then onto a potential October event where new M3 Macs are expected. Those will likely include a new 13-inch MacBook Air alongside an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro and a refreshed 24-inch iMac. New tablets are a possibility, but the iPad Pro is one that we don't expect to see a new version until some point in 2024.