Check out the iPhone 15 Pro's terrible Titan Gray color right here

The rumors and leaks continue to point to Apple releasing as many as four new iPhones in September, with two of them being the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It's those two models that are at the center of a lot of talk right now, with new reports claiming that Apple is getting ready to make some big changes to the colors they'll be offered in.

Historically Apple has sold its best iPhones in Gold, Silver, some sort of Space Gray or Graphite, and then another special color that gets swapped out each year. But in 2023 it appears that Apple is going to try something different. According to reports by 9to5Mac, Apple will ditch the Gold color for the first time since the iPhone XS in 2018. That's strange enough, but what it will replace it with is even stranger.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple will replace the popular Gold colorway with a new gray, dubbed Titan Gray. And what's more, it has some mockups of what that gray will look like. It's a gray that will apparently lean into the move away from stainless steel and onto titanium, something that could make the new iPhones stronger yet lighter than previous models. But we have to admit that the new look isn't something we're particularly keen on. In fact, it's all a bit boring.

The Titan Gray does look similar to the current Apple Watch Ultra finish, which makes sense of course. But that's a much smaller device with much less gray on show - imagine looking at this Titan Gray on an iPhone 15 Pro Max. It'll be massive!

Alongside this new color Apple is also thought to be ditching Deep Purple in favor of a new dark blue. That means that rumors of a very fetching crimson red finish appear to have been wide of the mark, but it's possible that it might still make an appearance as a mid-year refresh. Time will tell, and with Apple expected to announce the new iPhones on September 12 we probably won't have to wait too long before we get to see what these colors will look like.

If the September 12 event happens it's likely the new iPhones will be in stores on or around September 22, and that's really when we'll get a proper feel for how that Titan Gray looks in the real-world. Because boy do these images make it look pretty bad.