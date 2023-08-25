Here's a look at Radeon RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT models from ASRock, ASUS, Sapphire, and more

The Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT are both launching on September 6, 2023, so let's take a visual tour of all cards coming.

Moments ago, AMD lifted the lid on the Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT - two GPUs that the company is positioning as direct competitors to the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB and GeForce RTX 4070, respectively. For the full breakdown on specs and performance (supplied by AMD; we'll have to wait until launch to see full reviews pop up online), be sure to check out our in-depth breakdown of what was announced.

Alongside the reveal of a new reference design for the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, which features a dual-fan setup and the same industrial look as the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX combo, we also got a look at what's coming from AMD's partners. For the Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT launch on September 6, 2023 (the same day as Starfield drops), here's a look at cards from AMD's AIB partners.

A list includes ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, GIGABYTE, PowerColor, Sapphire, Vastarmor, XFX, and Yeston. Before we get to the gallery, here's a quick look at the hardware for these two AMD offerings. Arriving the same day as Starfield is handy because if you buy any one of these cards you get a free copy of the game.

Specs-wise, the Radeon RX 7800 XT features 60 Compute Units, 128 AI Accelerators, 16GB of GDDR6 over a 256-bit bus, a GPU boost clock speed of up to 2430 MHz, and a power rating of 263W. The Radeon RX 7700 XT features 54 Compute Units, 108 AI Accelerators, 12GB of GDDR6 over a 192-bit bus, a GPU boost clock speed of up to 2544 MHz, and a power rating of 245W.

Onto to the images, and yes, there are some great-looking cards coming - including a few in stylish white.

ASRock AMD Radeon 7800 XT Challenger 16GB OC and ASRock AMD Radeon 7800 XT Steel Legend16GB OC, image credit: AMD.

ASRock AMD Radeon 7800 XT Phantom Gaming 16GB OC, image credit: AMD.

ASUS TUF GAMING AMD Radeon 7700 XT and ASUS TUF GAMING AMD Radeon 7700 XT WHITE, image credit: AMD.

BIOSTAR AMD Radeon 7700 XT and 7800 XT, image credit: AMD.

GIGABYTE AMD Radeon 7700 XT and 7800 XT GAMING OC, image credit: AMD.

PowerColor's AMD Radeon 7700 XT and 7800 XT line-up, image credit: AMD.

Sapphire's AMD Radeon 7700 XT and 7800 XT line-up includes PULSE, PURE, and NITRO models, image credit: AMD.

Vastarmor AMD Radeon 7700 XT and 7800 XT, image credit: AMD.

XFX AMD Radeon 7700 XT and 7800 XT, image credit: AMD.

Yeston Sakura AMD Radeon 7700 XT and 7800 XT, image credit: AMD.