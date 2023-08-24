There'll be no gold iPhone 15 Pro but two new colors are coming, leak claims

New colors will debut when the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max arrive next month, but one old color is out according to a new leak.

Fans of the gold iPhone 14 Pro are going to have to choose a new color if they plan to upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to a new report. But don't worry, there are two new colors on the horizon assuming this latest leak is correct.

Apple always removes one special color and adds a new one with every iPhone iteration, and the iPhone 14 Pro's Deep Purple was always going to go the way of the dodo this year. But a new report claims that the gold finish is also going to go away this time around despite having been a staple of the lineup since the iPhone XS days back in 2018.

This is all according to a 9to5Mac report that cites unnamed and unspecified sources when it says that Apple is removing the gold finish from the 2023 Pro iPhone lineup. The report goes on to say that the company instead intends to lean into the new titanium finish and will sell a gray version that will likely look similar to the Apple Watch Ultra's current bare titanium finish.

What's more, the Deep Purple color will reportedly be replaced by a new dark blue color. We'd previously been told that a deep red was the special color for this year's best iPhones, but the 9to5Mac report says that is no longer the expectation with Apple choosing the blue instead.

If this is all correct the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max handsets will be available in silver, space black, gray, and dark blue.

As for the standard iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15, it's thought that black, green, blue, yellow, and pink will be the launch colors with a new color added to the mix at some point in the spring.

The current rumors suggest that Apple will also sell these new iPhones with color-matched and braided USB-C cables for the first time, adding a splash of color while also improving the durability of the cables themselves. The rumors also claim that the new cables will be longer than the ones currently shipped in iPhone boxes. Those cables are a single meter long, but the new ones are said to be around 1.5 or 1.5 meters in length.

We'll get confirmation of all of this and more when Apple finally announces the new iPhones, likely during a streamed event on September 12 before making the entire lineup available to buy on or around September 22.